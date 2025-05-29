MP hails progress in dealing with Abaco dump site

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder says the government is nearly finished demobilising the Dorian debris site in Spring City, after recent concerns from residents about toxic smoke emissions from the area.

Abaco has faced a string of fires in recent weeks, with the latest blaze sweeping through the Spring City area and reigniting public frustration over the long-standing crisis at the site.

Residents argue the dump — originally intended as a temporary solution in Dorian’s aftermath — has long exceeded its capacity and now poses ongoing health and environmental risks.

Yesterday, Mr Pinder told The Tribune the site was established under the former Minnis administration but is now being actively cleared by the Davis administration.

He said the site is approximately 85 percent demobilised, with contractors working around the clock to complete removal efforts.

“It’ll be resolved in soon time,” he said. “And we’re looking for to assist the residents any way we can in terms of social services and and health assistance, which were also in the meeting that we had with the town residents.”

He said he has met with officials from the Departments of Health and Social Services and has asked officials to conduct an air quality test in the community.

Spring City residents have long criticised the government’s decision to place the dump near a residential area and blasted the lack of response to years of complaints.

They said the smoke from the area whenever a fire breaks out has shuttered businesses, kept children home from school, and trapped people inside their homes, describing it as a public health emergency that demands immediate action.