PM announces broad upgrades to law enforcement including new police headquarters

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced a broad slate of infrastructure and operational upgrades across The Bahamas’ law enforcement agencies, including the construction of a new Police Headquarters and a fire station.

The fire station, which will be developed through a public-private partnership, is part of a strategy to deliver critical public safety infrastructure in a cost-efficient way.

As outlined in the 2025/26 Budget Communication presented to the House of Assembly, the government will also procure modern fire trucks, protective equipment, and advanced firefighting tools.

Significant upgrades are planned for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), including modernization projects at the Coral Harbour and Inagua bases. The initiative includes fleet improvements and aircraft refurbishments aimed at boosting aerial surveillance, mobility, and operational responsiveness.

To enhance frontline presence, the government is expanding manpower across agencies. This move is intended to strengthen enforcement, accelerate processing times, and ensure a stronger presence at ports of entry and across the Family Islands.

In New Providence, the government has allocated funds for a boundary wall, improved surveillance systems, and upgrades at the Detention Centre. Similarly, the Grand Bahama Detention Centre will undergo renovations to align with national safety and security standards.

Recruitment efforts are underway within the Royal Bahamas Police Force to bring in new officers and civilian staff, enhancing visibility and response effectiveness in New Providence and Freeport.

The budget also includes funding for IT modernisation, with a focus on enhancing surveillance infrastructure, deploying digital forensic tools, and upgrading the AFIS-ADEMIA system to support real-time investigative work and policing.

Nationwide communication networks and CCTV systems will be expanded, especially in high-risk areas. New technologies will also be introduced to curb illegal communications by inmates and prevent drone intrusions into secure facilities.

In addition, the government is strengthening the correctional system through the hiring of new personnel and providing uniform allowances. Plans are in place to procure body-worn cameras and to invest in advanced surveillance systems to enhance perimeter security and prevent unauthorised deliveries.

To improve judicial efficiency, the government is dedicating resources to expand the Virtual Courts platform. This measure is expected to help reduce case backlogs and streamline court proceedings, building upon earlier investments in the judicial sector.