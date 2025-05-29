‘Spring into health’ at Remnant Tabernacle fair

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

THIS Saturday, Carmichael Road will come alive for the body, mind and soul of the community. It’ll pulse with the energy of Bahamians taking charge of their well-being, thanks to the Remnant Tabernacle of Praise Church’s annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair.

Set for May 31, from 7.30am-3pm, the fair promises a full day of interactive health screenings, wellness workshops, fitness challenges, food demos, giveaways and more; all held on the church’s grounds at 309 Carmichael Road.

Grace Toote, speaking on behalf of the organising committee, emphasised that the Remnant Tabernacle of Praise is inviting the entire community to attend, connect, and spring into better health together.

“Whether you’re looking to check your blood pressure, get moving with a fun workout, learn new ways to cook healthy meals, or gain insight into financial wellness, this health fair has something for everyone,” she noted.

The organisers believe at the heart of it all is a powerful mission: wholeness.

“This isn’t just about checking your pressure or counting your steps,” said Dr Charmaine Bodie, lead organiser of the event. She said the health fair is about reclaiming your health, your wholeness, and your power; physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.

“We believe God wants us whole, and we’re creating a space for people to take the first or next step toward that,” said Dr Bodie.

Ms Toote said behind the scenes, the Remnant health committee, led by Dr Bodie, has been working in tandem with a team of medical professionals, wellness experts and community leaders to bring together a well-rounded lineup that addresses the many aspects of healthy living.

For Pastor Melvin Grant, the host pastor of Remnant Tabernacle of Praise Church, the fair represents a tangible expression of the church’s commitment to holistic ministry.

“God cares about the whole person, body, mind, and soul. We’re not just preaching health from the pulpit, we’re bringing it to the people with practical tools, real experts, and the wholeness of community,” said Pastor Grant.

Moreover, the day’s activities are scheduled to include presentations from esteemed local professionals such as: Dr Greggory Pinto on Men’s Health and Prostate Awareness (8.10am–8.40am), Dr Shantalasha Knowles on Women’s Health (9am–9.30am), Minister Tamico Bain on Financial Fitness and Budgeting (9.40am–10.10am), Dr Sean Knowles on Mental Health and Wellness (10.30am–11am), Dr Norad Morgan on STD Education and Prevention (11.30am–noone), Dr Miquela Rolle on Rehabilitation and Fitness (12.30pm–1pm), Dr Opal Stubbs on Physiotherapy and Mobility (2pm–2.30pm), and Dr Theresa Clarke on Alzheimer’s Detection (2.30pm–3pm).

From hands-on mobility sessions to financial literacy advice, the fair caters to every age and stage of life.