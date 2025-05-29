Water sports operators back stricter penalties for offenses

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Jet ski operators say they are “on board” with the implementation of stricter and fixed penalties as announced during yesterday’s 2025/2025 Budget Communication.

During the delivery of the 2025/2026 budget, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the protection and sustainability of the marine environment is a priority. He added that jet ski and motorboat operators who violate the laws of the industry will see fines and fixed penalties. He also stated that a Maritime Revenue Unit will be put in place.

“As we continue to prioritise the protection and sustainable use of our marine environment, this administration is taking decisive action to strengthen safety and accountability on our waters.

“Jet ski and motorboat operators will now face fines and fixed penalties for violations of the laws and regulations governing their operations.

“To strengthen enforcement, we will create a Maritime Revenue Unit within the Ministry of Finance. In addition, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Port Officers, and other designated authorities will be empowered to issue notices, impound non-compliant vessels, and, where necessary, dispose of such vessels at the owner’s expense.

“Operators of motorboats and jet skis have a duty of care to their passengers and to the public. They are expected to be fully informed of, and compliant with, all relevant safety protocols and regulatory requirements. Amendments to the law have been made to provide for fixed penalty and fixed penalty notice. The government is committed to ensuring that our marine spaces remain safe, orderly, and enjoyable for all.”

Astra Charlton, director of business development for My Own Water Sports Ltd, noted her hope for funds collected from the Maritime Revenue Unit be pumped back into the jet ski industry.

“The Prime Minister’s reference to a dedicated Maritime Revenue Unit is a positive step, provided it is developed through open consultation and collaboration,” Ms Charlton said. “Ongoing dialogue will enable policymakers to craft legislation that is both robust and practical while providing businesses with sufficient time to adjust to any new requirements. We are eager to participate in those conversations and to share data or insight that might assist, and urge the government not to make them in isolation.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that The Bahamas’ jet-ski product is recognised worldwide as not merely exciting but also responsibly managed and thoroughly regulated.

“Just as importantly, we hope that a meaningful share of the income the Maritime Revenue Unit collects will be reinvested directly [into the] tourism sector, specifically jet ski operations, so businesses like ours can continue to thrive and deliver a secure, world-class experience for every guest.”

Ms Charlton who added that she supports the decision to “reinforce the existing regulatory framework to safeguard our guests” she noted her “hope” that it helps to crack down on “the small minority of operators who disregard safety rules”.

“We welcome and fully support the government’s decision to reinforce the existing regulatory framework to safeguard our guests,” Ms Charlton said. “As service providers, we unquestionably owe every rider a duty of care; equally, we believe the Government has a parallel responsibility to ensure that Bahamian businesses operate within a well-regulated environment that international visitors can trust. Agencies such as the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Port Authority have long possessed both the authority and the expertise to assist with day-to-day oversight of the water, and we are encouraged by signals that their enforcement role will be sharpened.

“Meaningful, consistently applied penalties for infractions will, we hope, deter the small minority of operators who disregard safety rules. Effective enforcement not only protects visitors but also safeguards the reputation of law-abiding, Bahamian-owned companies like ours, whose staff work hard to deliver safe and memorable experiences. When guests know that operators comply with clear rules and that consequences follow for those who do not, they feel secure choosing water sports adventures in The Bahamas.”

A jet ski operator also believes the penalties will do the industry justice as “there’s a lot of slackness and there’s a lot of unstableness going on”.

“I’m on board with whatever they’re doing,” a jet ski operator said. “There’s a lot of slackness and there’s a lot of unstableness going on, a lot of bribes, a lot of under the table. So if they can do this right, and if they trying to do this right, let’s do this right. And what they do, sometimes, they mix up because if you go and you buy a jet ski, you don’t licence it, or you licence it, when you go underwater, they consider you as a jet ski operator. Now, a lot of incidents would be going on. They were jet ski operators but they weren’t commercial jet ski operators. When I say commercial jet ski operators, I mean the jet ski operators like myself what is rent to the tourists, or what is rent to Bahamians. Now, private use jet ski owners, that’s an empty number. You can go buy a jet ski, go to the Port Authority, license it just to go for a little ride, or whatever. But when you try to get a jet ski and then solicit it. there’s procedures and there’s things you have to go through and grant permission to come out here and to be out here to provide your services. They really mix up a private owner buying a jet ski and coming out here to do what we do, and then getting caught up with whatever foolishness.”