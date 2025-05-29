Woman fined in fake car sale scheme

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was fined yesterday after admitting to dishonestly receiving $1,300 in a fake car sale scheme last September.

Jordan Rolle, 30, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on charges of receiving and money laundering.

Prosecutors said Rolle received $1,300 from the CIBC account of Donrika Munnings between September 24 and 25, 2024, after falsely advertising a vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The complainant never received the car.

Rolle pleaded guilty and accepted the facts of the case.

She was ordered to fully reimburse the complainant and fined $1,500. Failure to pay would result in a five-month prison sentence.

Rolle must pay $500 before being released and is expected to return to court on July 31.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.