Bronze for Knowles in pro league debut

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN making his International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation’s Pro League debut over the weekend, Bahamian Terran Knowles said he was pleased with his performance, but will work even harder on getting better.

Competing at the Men’s Physique - Masters 35+ at the Miami Beach Miami Pro in Miami, Florida, Knowles picked up a bronze medal after he placed third in what he felt was a very competitive show.

The US took the top two spots ahead of Knowles with Michael Ferguson clutching the gold and Json Hazzard getting the silver.

Knowles also got 12th in the men’s physique - masters 40+ with Nelson Rodrigues of Portugal winning the gold. American Dennis Kloster got the silver and the bronze went to Neil Fernndes. Ferguson and Hazzard were sixth and seventh respectively.

“It was good. It was very competitive,” Knowles said. “Everybody is trying to find a way to make it to Mr Olympia in the Masters category that is being held in Tokyo, Japan in August, so it was very competitive.”

As a first time competitor in the pro ranks, Knowles said he was enthused about the critique from the judges and he’s willing to make the necessary adjustments to improve on his performance.

“My coach (Loleta Riley from Florida) told me that there were some minor things the judges felt I could work on,” he said. “So we decided to sit down and discuss it.

“They felt my conditioning was top notch. There are a few little minor details that I could address, but with this being my first time competing at this level, I would rather go out and do it.”

At the maximum in terms of his size at his weight category, Knowles said he will have to concentrate a little more on his “density to his muscle” because he’s already at his weight cap.

Knowles, who currently trains at Empire Fitness, has decided to take the time off to improve on his imperfections. He’s not exact;y sure when he will return, but when he does, he said he doesn’t want any excuses from the judges.

“You have to have a method behind the madness, so we decided to sit out the rest of the year to work on those critiques and plan for a big return next year,” Knowles proclaimed.

Knowles, an IT Analyst and Personal Trainer, thanked Kingsmen Collection, Snatch N’ Go and Empire Fitness for supporting him in the show this past weekend.