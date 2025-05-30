Ministry of Health hosts third annual Disaster Preparedness and Health Expo

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness hosted its third annual Disaster Preparedness and Health Expo on Friday under the theme “Every Day Counts, Act for Resilience Today".

The event, held on the western parking grounds of the Ministry, brought together nearly 100 vendors, including government agencies, NGOs, private partners and health organizations. Attendees were treated to musical and dance performances by Judith Thompson Primary and Albury Sayles Primary Schools.

The expo featured exhibits from agencies such as the Water and Sewerage Corporation, the Disaster Risk Management Authority, the Bahamas Department of Corrections, Port Nassau, and the Kidney Association. Free HIV and health screenings were also offered to the public.

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon Dr Michael Darville emphasised the importance of collaboration in disaster preparedness.

“I've been here from the first Expo, and I can tell you it's grown by leaps and bounds,” Dr Darville said. “Building national resilience requires a total society approach. It demands active participation from health professionals, community leaders, private sector partners, schools, faith-based organisations and individual citizens.”

He noted that the expo coincided with the start of an active hurricane season and commended the healthcare workers conducting physical and mental health screenings at the event. State Minister for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy highlighted the importance of proactive engagement in national readiness.

“Preparedness is a partnership,” Mr Lundy said. “This Expo highlights exactly what disaster resilience looks like in action—a multidisciplinary team unified by purpose and grounded in service.”

He stressed that disaster readiness must be a daily priority as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

“Let us remember that every action we take—every training exercise, risk assessment, school visit, and booth at this Expo—is an act of prevention, protection, and patriotism,” Mr Lundy said. “The Bahamas will face hazards, that much we know. But whether those hazards become disasters depends on how well we prepare.”

The Expo ran from 10am to 4pm, serving as both a day of education and a national call to action for building a more resilient Bahamas.