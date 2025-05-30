Rebuild of Victoria Court hoped to start by year’s end

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY a month after a fire destroyed the roof of Victoria Court Complex, displacing dozens, residents are hoping that rebuilding can begin before the end of the year.

Sonia Cox-Hamilton, vice president of the building’s board, told The Tribune yesterday that while much work remains, the board is taking it one step at a time.

She said residents have already engaged a structural engineer to assess the building’s integrity and have secured a team to stabilise the gables before reconstruction can begin.

They are also in the process of hiring a team to clear the rubble from the damaged roof.

“Every board member has been working extremely hard, as well as some of the long time residents who wish to move back into their homes as soon as possible,” she said.

Mrs-Cox Hamilton said at least 90 percent of the 20 families who live and own units at the complex hope to return.

She noted that the building’s key advantages are its location and safety, making it especially desirable for residents.

“They are looking to get back there,” she added. “They are very attached, most of them. Some persons have been living at Victoria for over 20 years.”

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the May 1 fire, but an official told The Tribune yesterday that a report will be released soon.

Mrs Cox-Hamilton was unable to provide an estimate of the damages but said officials hope to launch a fundraiser soon.

She also disputed claims that Victoria Court is owned by a wealthy person.

She said the 29-unit structure, a 1950s-era building considered part of Bay Street’s architectural heritage, is owned by multiple people who are not necessarily wealthy.

She said the board has offered counselling services through the Ministry of Health and other agencies for those in need of mental support and added that some residents have benefited from rental assistance provided by the Ministry of Social Services.

She said the board also frequently gives updates on the status of rebuilding efforts.