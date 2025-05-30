US Navy destroyer takes on diplomatic role while at port in New Providence

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE USS Gravely (DDG-107), a United States Navy guided-missile destroyer, has docked in New Providence as part of an effort to strengthen ties between the US and The Bahamas.

The 510-foot vessel, which carries a crew of 311, is equipped with a five-inch cannon, a vertical missile launching system, and two multi-mission maritime helicopters. It serves multiple roles, including narcotics interdiction and defence in air, surface, submarine, and electronic warfare.

Commanding Officer Greg Piorun and other officers led members of the media on a tour of the ship yesterday.

Mr Piorun said that during their stay in The Bahamas, he and his crew will participate in several community service projects, including initiatives to support underprivileged children and assist the wider public.

Prior to arriving in Bahamian waters, the USS Gravely intercepted a drug smuggling operation involving three individuals attempting to transport 390 kilograms of cocaine into the United States.

While docked at the Nassau Cruise Port, Mr Piorun said the crew takes steps to ensure there is no fuel leakage from the ship into local waters. He said his chief engineer, propulsion assistant, and others work to secure the ship’s valves to prevent any spillage.

To keep morale high onboard, sailors take part in karaoke, games, and other recreational activities. Mr Piorun said the sailors bring the ship to life through the hard work, blood, sweat, and tears they put into maintaining the vessel and supporting one another.

The destroyer is named after the late Vice Admiral Samuel Lee Gravely Jr, the first African American in the US Navy to be commissioned as an officer, command a warship, reach flag rank, and eventually serve as vice admiral and command a numbered fleet.

“He was a trailblazer. He was first to conquer,” Mr Piorun said of Mr Gravely.

Many of the sailors said it was their first time visiting The Bahamas and expressed excitement about experiencing the country’s culture, food, and people.