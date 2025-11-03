Edgecombe scores 17 as 76ers’ unbeaten run snapped by Celtics

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers’ undefeated season start came to an end this past weekend, when the Boston Celtics ended their four-game win streak in the 109-108 loss at home in a tense NBA Cup game.

In the loss, Edgecombe scored 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He shot 7 for 11 from the floor and played a key role in the late-game push with a late-game three off of an Embiid kickout to get Philly within one point in the final seconds of the game.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and 14 assists, with Joel Embiid adding 20 points.

The 76ers trailed by as much as 20 points in the first half and by 10 with under three minutes remaining.

Head Coach Nick Nurse noted the team's sluggish start hurt them.

“We played really slow in the first quarter,” he said.

Tyrese Maxey reflected on the game, acknowledging the team's fight.

“Tonight, we played really slow in the first quarter. We have to put together 48-minute basketball games and once we do that, I think we'll be even better.”

Through five games, Edgecombe is averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals while shooting 49.4 per cent from the field.