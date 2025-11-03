Four nominate in for by-election battle

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE race for the Golden Isles seat heated up on Friday as four candidates were officially nominated to contest the upcoming by-election, each pledging change, opportunity, and more inclusive leadership.

The contenders are Brian Brown, Free National Movement (FNM); Darron Pickstock, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP); Brian Rolle, Coalition of Independents (COI); and independent candidate Karen Kim Butler.

Supporters from all three political camps, dressed in party colours, gathered early at Anatol Rodgers High School, celebrating in the streets with small motorcades and campaign music. The PLP also staged a mini rally-style event.

While the process was largely smooth, tensions occasionally flared as supporters traded jeers, with some having to be restrained to prevent confrontation. COI leader Lincoln Bain clashed several times with police officers, accusing them of unfairly enforcing crowd limits against his party.

Only 20 people were permitted on campus per candidate, but Mr Bain claimed officers allowed PLP supporters to exceed the limit — an accusation not supported by what The Tribune observed on the ground.

Despite the friction, the day was marked by lively crowds and spirited celebrations.

Ms Butler, the first to file her nomination, pledged to challenge the status quo as an independent and help Golden Isles reach its full potential. She declined to outline her platform in detail, saying: “You will hear more about that as we go.”

Ms Butler, who ran for the FNM in Tall Pines in 2012, said her relationship with the party has been strained since her departure and believes Bahamians are now seeking a new direction.

Next to nominate was Mr Rolle of the COI, who urged voters not to be swayed by handouts.

“Do not sell yourself short. You are worth more than a T-shirt and a few dollars,” he said, listing concerns about flooding, mosquito control, illegal immigration, and environmental degradation in the area.

Flanked by senior party officials, including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, PLP candidate Mr Pickstock told supporters he is offering “real work, real results and real representation,” pointing to his ten-point plan for Golden Isles focused on road repairs, better drainage, improved transport, and community programmes.

“Golden Isles, give me one chance to prove that I will work harder for you and that everyone in our community will benefit,” he said.

FNM candidate Mr Brown, the last to arrive, highlighted his long record of community service.

“When families were in crisis, I showed up. When our community needed cleaning, I rolled up my sleeves. When young people needed guidance, I created opportunities,” he said.

He accused his PLP rival of being “out of touch,” claiming: “He’s loyal to Philip Davis and the PLP. He’s campaigning straight from the PLP playbook — show up before an election, pave a few roads, hand out contracts. Take a few pictures, and hope you forget their bad ways.”

A fifth would-be contender, retiree Craig Powell, attempted to file his nomination but was rejected after officials found “flaws” in his documents. He called the effort a “dry run” and vowed to try again in the future, saying education and a new community centre would be his priorities.

The upcoming by-election, triggered by the death of PLP MP Vaughn Miller, will be the twelfth held in The Bahamas in the past five decades. It will determine whether the governing party retains control of Golden Isles or cedes it to the opposition or an independent.

Both the prime minister and FNM leader Michael Pintard have downplayed the contest as a test of their leadership.

“This election isn’t about me or the Free National Movement,” Mr Pintard said. “It’s about whether the people of Golden Isles will get the best representation possible.”