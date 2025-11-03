GBTA hosts FOCOL Junior Tennis Tournament at YMCA

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Tennis Association hosted another edition of the FOCOL Junior Tennis Tournament at the YMCA.

The tournament showcased talented young players across multiple age divisions, providing an avenue for competitions and development.

Several of the islands' rising stars displayed impressive skill and determination throughout the tournament.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulated all organisers, participants, winners and runners-up for their outstanding performances and continued commitment to the sport of tennis.

Attention now turns to the upcoming BLTA International Tennis Federation J30 Goombay Splash, set for November 24-29 at the National Tennis Center in Nassau.

The international tournament will feature top under-18 players from around the world, offering Bahamian juniors a chance to gain valuable experience and showcase their talents on a global stage.

This year's national junior circuit included a series of tournaments held across Nassau, Grand Bahama and Abaco January through December.

With the local season concluding, the BLTA says focus now shifts to welcoming international athletes and continuing the growth of tennis in The Bahamas.