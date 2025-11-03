Man jailed for 22 years for stabbing roommate over false affair claim

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday for attempting to kill his roommate, whom he falsely believed was having an affair with his wife.

Joaquen “J” Augustine, 23, was convicted of attempted murder by a 6-2 jury verdict and sentenced by Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Prosecutors said Augustine stabbed Deno Delancey multiple times during an unprovoked attack at their apartment on Allen Drive around 6.55am on January 7, 2022.

The court heard that the men exchanged morning greetings before the victim prepared to leave for work. As he approached the front door, he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his neck and realised he had been stabbed by Augustine with a black-handled knife.

A struggle ensued during which Mr Delancey was stabbed several times. He managed to retreat to his bedroom and call his brother, Donald Tucker, to alert police and request help.

The convict blocked the front door and refused to surrender the knife. The victim then drew a small knife from his own pocket and engaged Augustine, eventually subduing him in a headlock and disarming him before escaping.

Mr Delancey was taken to hospital in the back of his family’s truck. Dr Emmanuel Joseph, the attending physician, said the victim suffered stab wounds to the head and neck and a partially amputated right little finger. He described the injuries as life-threatening without immediate medical intervention.

The victim described the attack as an “unprovoked blitz” that left him with mental trauma.

Police later arrested Augustine, who also had stab wounds to both shoulders. He initially claimed he acted in self-defence, alleging that the victim attacked him first.

When questioned about his motive, Augustine told officers he suspected—without evidence—that Mr Delancey was sleeping with his wife, who also lived at the apartment. He claimed that the pair spent a lot of time together.

Prosecutors Uel Johnson and Tennielle Bain called the assault a 'callous, deliberate and heartless attack on the sanctity of another’s life', urging the court to impose a sentence between 30 and 60 years.

Defence attorney Brendalee Rae argued that her client showed signs of mental decline, as did his late mother, and that his family had mistakenly attributed their struggles to “Obeah”. She said Augustine was capable of rehabilitation as he wished to receive psychological treatment and learn a trade while incarcerated.

Ms Rae added that Augustine had no prior convictions and acted out of emotional distress, particularly as his wife was pregnant at the time. She asked for a 10-year sentence, insisting the incident was completely out of character and her client wished to be able to provide for his family upon his release.

Justice Archer-Minns noted Augustine forced the victim to relive his trauma through the trial, adding the attack left Mr Delancey with permanent scars and disfigurement.

In sentencing him to 22 years, the judge said she wanted to send a clear message that violence “in the heat of the moment” still carries serious consequences.

She recommended Augustine receive counselling and vocational training while imprisoned. Time already served was also taken into account.