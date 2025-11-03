Mingoes late goal edges Renegades 2-1

IT was their second match in three days but the University of The Bahamas Mingoes got a late goal from captain Ronaldo Green to defeat Renegades 2-1 in the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League (BMSL) play on Wednesday.

Green joined midfielder Sidney Decius on the scoresheet in the late dramatic win. “We started off decently,” Green said. “We had a few shocking moments with one leading to their equaliser. Thanks to our captain’s goal, it sealed the victory for the team.”

Playing at the Roscoe A.L. Davies Soccer Fields, there was no doubt that spectators were in for a treat as it is always a tough battle between these two sides.

The second half started off with UB leading 1-0. Renegades pressured UB’s goal, but the defence stood firm.

UB had several goal-scoring opportunities to extend the lead but came up empty. The referee added 10 minutes of injury time, and the match saw Renegades hunting for the equaliser.

UB’s defence and goalkeeper Antonio Beckford had a miscommunication that resulted in an own goal as the match was tied 1-1.

It became an attacking match for both teams but Green was fouled just outside Renegades’ 18-yard box to be awarded a free kick.

Green showed why he wore the captain’s armband as he stepped up to take the free-kick. His kick went on target and got a little deflection as the ball rolled past the keeper to put his squad up 2-1 as they held on for the win. “I just had to calm my team down,” Green said. “At the end of the day, that is why coach made me a captain and today (Wednesday), it showed that in the dire moments I can bail the team out.”

The game was scoreless for the first 42 minutes before Green picked up the ball and passed it to a running Decius who kicked the ball over the goalkeeper to put his team up 1-0.

“It was a close game,” Decius said. “They were fighting and were 50-50 in possession. I tried to put the ball in a dangerous area and it went in,” Decius said.

There were 21 total shots taken in the game with UB accounting for 13 of those and Renegades shooting eight.

UB now sports a 2-0 win/loss record on the young season. They will have a tough matchup against Dynamos FC at 7pm on November 19 at the Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Fields.