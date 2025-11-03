Police renew appeal for mother of abandoned newborn to come forward

By AVA TURNQUEST

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles yesterday renewed appeals for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in bushes off Marshall Road to come forward, saying officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

“I hope we could find her to make sure that she’s okay and so she could get some medical attention,” Commissioner Knowles told The Tribune yesterday. “Unfortunately, we have not located her as yet, and so we need to appeal to her to come forward so that she can get some medical attention.”

The baby boy, with his umbilical cord still attached, was discovered crying in the bushes as rain began to fall last Monday, October 27. Police said a passerby heard the infant’s cries shortly after 9am and called for help.

Emergency Medical Services responded and took the baby to hospital, where he was later reported to be in good health.

Police continue to investigate the matter and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Chief Superintendent Darron Nixon, officer in charge of the Carmichael Police Station, previously said that the mother may have been in crisis and emphasised that support and counselling are available.

Authorities say the baby remains in hospital care as social services officials continue to assist in the investigation.