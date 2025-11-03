St Augustine’s College student dies during school trip to Panama

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old Bahamian student died in Panama after reportedly falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise hotel while attending an international robotics competition in Central America.

St Augustine’s College confirmed the death of a student during a school trip to Panama City, where the school was participating in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge. While the school did not initially release the student’s name, St Joseph’s Parish Council and Pastoral Team later identified her in a Facebook post as Madeline Thompson.

According to Panamanian news outlet El Siglo, the incident occurred around 6:05am on Friday, when the teenager fell from the 27th floor to the 12th, landing in the hotel’s social area where the pool is located. Local reports said she was sharing a room with two classmates at the time.

Authorities in Panama have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

St Joseph’s Parish described Thompson, who had just celebrated her birthday on September 26, as a “cherished member of our parish family who served faithfully at the St Joseph’s Soup Kitchen every Saturday.”

“Her kind heart, gentle spirit, and willingness to help others reflected the love of Christ in all she did,” the parish’s statement read.

“We join her parents, Jerome and Shenique Thompson, her loved ones, and the entire St Augustine’s College community in mourning this heartbreaking loss.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the school said its delegation was accompanied by a parent, a chaperone, the principal, and members of the faculty.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heavy hearts that St Augustine’s College confirms the tragic passing of one of our students in Panama City,” the statement read.

“The loss is felt profoundly by our entire school family. Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support are with the student’s family, loved ones, classmates, teachers, and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time.”

The school said it is in close communication with Panamanian authorities and is providing support where needed.