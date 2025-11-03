Toastmasters mourn after mentor Derek Rolle fatally shot

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DISTINGUISHED Toastmaster Derek Garcia Rolle was fatally shot in south-eastern New Providence on Thursday night, sending shockwaves of sadness and disbelief through the local toastmasters’ community.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11pm on Cambridge Drive, where officers responding to reports of gunfire found a man lying outside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after the victim exited the residence, the occupants of a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle opened fire in his direction before fleeing south onto Dover Avenue from Cambridge Lane. There is no known motive for the shooting.

Following confirmation of Mr Rolle’s death, tributes poured in across social media from fellow toastmasters who remembered him as a dedicated leader, mentor, and friend.

“It is hard to put into words how I feel. I still cannot believe you are gone. You encouraged me. You pushed me to the forefront. You believed in me. You were an excellent leader and mentor. You worked hard and were a great example to us all,” Toastmaster member Franky Camille wrote. “You will be missed. You are the real champion. I salute you, my friend. I am glad that you had a relationship with Christ.”

Another mourner said Mr Rolle’s kind spirit had left a lasting impact on their life, adding that he deeply inspired others.

On Thursday, police said Emergency Medical Services examined the victim and confirmed there were no signs of life.

In a statement to members across The Bahamas, Toastmasters International expressed sorrow over his passing.

“DTM Derek was someone we could call on at any time, always ready to show up, lend his support, and give of himself selflessly,” the organisation said. “He has been there for us time and time again, and his passing leaves a tremendous void in our Toastmasters family.

“Let us keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May we also honour his legacy by continuing the work and service he so passionately embodied.”

According to The Tribune’s records, this marks the country’s 71st murder for the year.