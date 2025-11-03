Uncertainty deepens over Junkanoo parades

By JADE RUSSELL

and LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporters

THE upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades are facing growing uncertainty as conflicting reports emerge over which Junkanoo groups will participate in the government-run events and which will perform under the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP).

The divide has left Junkanoo fans questioning where the “true” parades will be held this Christmas season — with many saying they plan to follow the major A groups if they move ahead with JCNP’s promised independent events.

Scores of Junkanoo enthusiasts told The Tribune on Friday they would rather attend the JCNP parades, which are expected to feature some of the largest and most iconic groups — including the Saxons Superstars, the World Famous Valley Boys, Roots, and One Family — should those groups ultimately sit out the government’s parades.

Group leaders refused to answer calls or respond to requests for comment amid reports about division over the decision. The news of groups not participating in the government-led events caught many members by surprise, with group chats reportedly buzzing with calls for clarity.

Some members claim the latest decision is yet another example of the JCNP acting unilaterally and without broad consultation. The Tribune understands leaders are privately reassuring members to stay calm and prepare to go out on Bay.

“There’s a lot of confusion among Junkanooers,” one source told The Tribune. “It seems a lot of decisions were being made at the JCNP level on behalf of Junkanooers through their leadership or representation and then there wasn’t precise or clear communication with membership on those things.”

Confusion appears greatest among A Division members, while B Division leaders seem more unified, standing firmly with the JCNP. The leader of the Original Congos confirmed the group supports the JCNP, and Philip Carey, head of the Redland Soldiers, said they are “110 percent” behind the corporation.

“Everyone is on one accord,” Mr Carey said. “You might have one or two who might say ‘they don't know, I don't know’ for some reason or other, but you know, they just don't be around.”

Some fans have urged the government to “suck up its pride” and reconcile with the JCNP, while others lamented the political tensions overshadowing a national tradition.

“Junkanoo is so pure, Bahamian and real. Now it’s turned into a legal and political mess,” said Family Island resident Yamease Swain, who added that the public didn’t care about press releases or backdoor meetings.

“We just want the music, the energy, and the costumes,” she said.

Many long-time Junkanoo lovers said they were disheartened by what they described as a cultural crisis. Antiko Fred Joseph said the ancestors who built the festival’s legacy “would not be pleased”, noting that while B groups are important, “80 per cent of attendees come for the big boys.”

Another resident, David Garrad, said: “In all my years of living, I've never seen it this bad. Honestly, it hurts to know that something so a part of our culture is going down this path. There is no point, everyone goes to Junkanoo to see the big boys, it's unfathomable.”

Tourism concerns have also surfaced, with One Family member Jaydette Callender warning that scaled-down national parades could “dampen the country’s image” if key groups stay away.

“It’s about the cultural and economic ripple effect that follows when key groups sit out,” she said. “The parade loses its spark, and the country loses part of what makes our holiday season so unique and vibrant.”

The JCNP announced Friday that it will host two independent community Junkanoo experiences on Bay Street this December and January at times that will not conflict with the government’s events. The organisation said the move followed its removal midway through the 2025 season and would allow Junkanoo to be celebrated in its “purest, most organic form.”

However, the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) has rejected reports that the major groups have withdrawn from the official parades, insisting preparations are “well underway” and that the national events remain on track.

“The major Junkanoo groups have not communicated any decision to withdraw,” the NJC said in a statement on Friday, adding that sponsors remain committed to supporting the parades.

Youth Sports and Culture minister Mario Bowleg did not respond to calls for comment up to press time.