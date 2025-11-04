FNM’s Brian Brown tops wealth list in Golden Isles by-election disclosures

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) candidate Brian Berkley Brown has emerged as the wealthiest contender in the upcoming Golden Isles by-election, with declared assets exceeding $2.6m, according to financial disclosures gazetted in The Tribune today.

Brown listed total assets of $2,627,657, an annual income of $139,000, and liabilities of $235,000, giving him a net worth of $2.39m. His holdings include $1.7m in securities and investments, $780,000 in real estate, and $50,000 in personal property.

Close behind him is Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Darron Shimon Pickstock, who filed jointly with his wife Sapna Chatlani. Pickstock reported $1.72m in total assets, $430,000 combined annual income, and $425,000 in liabilities, for a net worth of $1.29m. His declaration includes two properties valued at a combined $850,000 and securities worth $200,000.

Independent candidate Karen Kim Butler declared $477,000 in assets, $54,500 in income, and $160,000 in liabilities, resulting in a net worth of $531,340. Her filing listed two properties totaling $450,000, a motor vehicle valued at $20,000, and $7,000 in life insurance.

Rounding out the list, Coalition of Independents (COI) candidate Brian Truemane Rolle reported $602,000 in total assets, $37,000 in income, and no liabilities, for a matching net worth of $602,000. His assets include $65,000 in savings, a $25,000 vehicle, and $500,000 in personal property.

The disclosures, required under the Parliamentary Elections Act, were included in the Notice of Nomination and Notice of Poll confirming the Golden Isles by-election will take place on November 24 following the death of MP Vaughn Miller last month.