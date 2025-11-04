Iram, COI denies claims he split from party

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis yesterday rejected claims that he had resigned from the Coalition of Independents (COI).

In a statement, the COI also dismissed the speculation as “completely inaccurate.”

“Let it be known that our team remains strong, unified, and fully intact,” the COI statement read.

“Nothing missing. Nothing lacking. If we weren’t a real threat, others wouldn’t be paying us this much attention and that alone speaks volumes. The Coalition of Independents continues to stand as one building unity, strength, and purpose not only within our movement but across the entire Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Mr Lewis resigned from the FNM in April after anticipating he would not be renominated.

Marjorie Darville, a long-time Central Grand Bahama association member, said the FNM had been warned that renominating Mr Lewis could risk losing the seat. She said about 16 association members met with the party’s chairman and secretary general to request that Mr Lewis be replaced as a candidate.

Mr Lewis has insisted that his decision was not about political survival but about “building a better Bahamas.”

He said he hoped that even those who disagreed with his defection would eventually support him once they understood his broader vision.