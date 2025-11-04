Man accused of having sex with 10-year-old girl

Pavel Bailey

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of having sexual relations with a 10-year-old girl twice this year in the Berry Islands.

Prosecutors allege that Pevrick Smith, 36, had sexual relations with the young girl sometime between June 1 and 30 in Bullock’s Harbour, Berry Island.

Smith allegedly inappropriately groped the young girl’s privates sometime between September 1 and 30.

Smith is once again alleged to have had sex with the same girl on October 27, during which time he also allegedly groped her privates again.

The accused was not required to enter a plea for two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and two counts of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

The defendant was told that his matter would move to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on February 11, 2026.

Corporal Moultrie was the prosecutor, while Mark Penn represented the accused.