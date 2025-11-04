Man struck twice in hit-and-run recovering, sister seeks answers

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR months after watching shocking footage of her brother being struck by one vehicle and then run over by another, Shanda Robinson says her family is still waiting for those responsible to come forward and for answers from authorities.

Ms Robinson, sister of Winchester “Chester” Robinson, said she is grateful her brother was discharged from hospital in September. His recovery has not been easy after suffering four broken ribs, a bruised lung, a broken leg, and having a tube placed in his chest. He also underwent three surgeries.

The family is thankful he survived after fighting for his life for months. However, they are still seeking closure and answers about who is responsible for the incident, saying they have received no word from the Road Traffic Department or the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“They didn't give us no insight about anything,” she said yesterday. “I know a lot is going on, and they probably have multiple cases. I guess not every day you get justice. But I just realised that, you know, God wasn’t done with Chester and he’s still here.”

A video of the incident, recorded on July 17 along Soldier Road, showed Mr Robinson walking alone before being hit by a vehicle. As he lay motionless in the road, a second car ran over him. A third vehicle stopped but did not offer help.

Mr Robinson, who suffers from schizophrenia, was walking to another sister’s home in Kennedy Subdivision when he was struck near the Scotiabank and a nearby Chinese restaurant.

Ms Robinson said the family initially obtained surveillance footage from the restaurant and later went to the Road Traffic Department hoping for assistance with the investigation. Officials told them they would visit the hospital to speak with her brother, but they never showed up.

When the family returned to the department, they were still unable to get any answers.

Ms Robinson, who moved from Abaco to New Providence after Hurricane Dorian in 2019, said it has been difficult trying to get updates from authorities, especially as she knows few people on the island besides family.

After repeated calls and being given the runaround, she said the family shifted their focus to her brother’s recovery.

“I was more really worried about if my brother going to make it,” she said.

Mr Robinson is now out of hospital and doing much better. His sister recalled the moment he watched the footage of himself being struck and run over.

Asked about his reaction, she said he simply replied, “Thank God I still here.”

Ms Robinson said it would bring her family closure if someone came forward. She added: “You have to hold accountability for things in life, even if they were to say, you know, ‘Sorry, Mam, I didn’t see him.’”