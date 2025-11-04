Murder accused denied bail after alleged car theft

Pavel Bailey
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MAN awaiting trial for murder was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused in a recent car theft.
Prosecutors allege that Tommy Reckley, 26, stole a black 2012 Honda Fit belonging to Ramond Frazier from Robinson Road on October 21.
The vehicle is valued at $6,000.
At the time of this offense, Reckley was on bail for his alleged involvement in the fatal drive-by shooting of Renaldo Pinder, 28, on Nelson Street on April 15, 2024.
Reckley pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing and receiving before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.
Corporal Moultrie, who served as the prosecutor, objected to the defendant’s bail, citing that he was already on release for a pending murder charge.
The accused was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
Reckley’s trial will begin on March 31, 2026.
Dr K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.
