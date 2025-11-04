Panama police probe SAC student’s death

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Panama say they have not yet determined whether foul play was involved in the death of 16-year-old Bahamian student Madeline Thompson, who fell to her death from the 27th floor of a city centre hotel on Friday.

Authorities said the investigation remains active as detectives continue to gather evidence, review hotel surveillance footage, and interview witnesses.

A police spokesman confirmed that officers are still working to establish the circumstances of the tragedy.

“At this stage we do not know whether she fell or was pushed,” the spokesman said, declining to comment on whether others were in the room at the time.

Police received a call around 6.05am reporting that a body had been found at the Megapolis Hotel, a 66-storey luxury property overlooking Panama’s oceanfront.

Panamian media reported that Ms Thompson fell from the 27th floor to the 12th, landing in the hotel’s social area near the pool. She was reportedly sharing a room with two classmates while attending the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, an international competition for secondary school students.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and his wife, Ann, also expressed condolences, describing Ms Thompson as a bright and compassionate young woman who embodied faith and service. Mr Davis said her kindness and volunteerism reflected “the best of our Bahamian youth,” and that her passing was a loss felt deeply across the nation.

Jerusa Ali, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the government is coordinating with Panamanian officials and the event organisers, and providing assistance to the family through its honorary council in Panama.

She said consular officers have been in close communication with all parties and are following official channels to ensure that the family’s needs are prioritised.

Ms Ali explained that while such matters are handled privately to protect the family’s privacy, the ministry remains engaged with Panamanian authorities.

“We go government to government, and we have strong ties with Panama,” she said, adding that the ministry’s focus is on “staying in touch with the families and ensuring there are no delays” during the process.

Ms Thompson had recently celebrated her 16th birthday on 26 September, and was a dedicated volunteer at the St Joseph’s Parish’s soup kitchen and “a cherished member” of the church, according to its pastoral team.

In a statement, St Augustine’s College said her tragic death was a devastating loss for the school family. The institution said its delegation to Panama included a parent, a chaperone, the principal, and members of faculty, and that it remains in contact with Panamanian authorities.