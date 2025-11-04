PLP aspirant slams MP Adrian White for ‘defaming’ party poster

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

KENO Wong, the Progressive Liberal Party's aspirant for St Anne’s, has slammed Adrian White for “defaming” the party’s paraphernalia by stepping on a PLP poster in the road, calling the actions “childish” and unbecoming of a sitting MP.

Mr Wong described White’s behaviour as the latest example of what he called his disregard for the Bahamian people and urged voters to respond by rejecting him at the polls.

His strong criticism of the FNM MP came after a widely circulated video showed Mr White, in party colours, stepping on the PLP poster.

Mr White did not respond to calls or requests for comment by this newspaper up to press time yesterday.

However, in a statement, Mr Wong said: “The member of parliament has shown on numerous occasion his distaste for the Bahamian people. He has demonstrated it indirectly but cannot help himself and does act in such a manner as it relates to the video that all Bahamians who supports the Progressive Liberal Party is trash.”

“His nasty action on defaming the paraphernalia of the Progressive Liberal Party shows that all Bahamians in his eyes are doormats and he will do anything to discredit the people of the Bahamas.”