US Embassy donates hurricane relief supplies to Bahamas Red Cross

THE United States Embassy in Nassau yesterday donated more than $30,000 worth of hurricane relief supplies to the Bahamas Red Cross to support islands impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish said the donation, which includes hygiene kits, bedding, and other non-food items, reflects the US’ continued commitment to supporting The Bahamas in times of crisis.

Mrs Furnish, who toured affected islands last week, said she witnessed the devastation firsthand and acknowledged that some residents may face a challenging recovery.

However, she stressed they are not alone, adding the embassy stands ready to assist while highlighting their longstanding partnership with the Red Cross.

“We appreciate how the Red Cross helps people from communities across the country,” she said. “It's a great example of Bahamians helping Bahamians with the United States in a supporting role.

“Know that United States Sports supports the Bahamas in good times and in challenging ones so I'm honoured today to turn to President Sumner and ceremonially hand over over $30,000 worth of supplies to this wonderful organisation.”

The donation marks the latest effort by the US embassy to support The Bahamas before and after the storm.

Earlier last week, the embassy partnered with several US and Bahamian agencies and private sector groups to evacuate more than 1,400 residents from islands in the southeast Bahamas.

“We are impressed with the resilience of Bahamians in the aftermath of this hurricane, and together, we will stay strong,” Mrs Furnish added.

Red Cross president Edison Sumner thanked the US for coming to their aid once again.

He said early assessments show damage across several communities in the central and southeastern islands, but added the organisation is awaiting further reports to guide its response.

“These supplies are going to be provided to those who need them the most,” Mr Sumner added. “You'll be glad to know that we have already packaged a lot of these supplies to be sent to the impacted Family Islands.”

“We're simply waiting for the call, waiting for the call to let us know who needs the supplies the most and once that is determined over the next day or two, then we will certainly begin dispatching supplies to those impacted areas.”

He also made a national appeal for assistance, noting the organisation hopes to support Jamaica and other countries affected by the storm.

Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jerusa Ali, also gave brief remarks, commending the US embassy for their support.