FNM candidate for West GB and Bimini says proposed boundary change would make little difference at polls

FREE National Movement candidate Omar Isaacs says the proposed plan to divide the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency will make little difference at the polls, arguing that residents are too frustrated with years of government neglect and unkept promises to be swayed by boundary changes.

Progressive Liberal Party MP Kingsley Smith declined to comment on the proposed split, which would see the constituency’s roughly 6,015 registered voters divided, potentially pairing Bimini with the Berry Islands.

Mr Isaacs said he would support the change if it reflected the will of residents, but believes the Davis administration’s record in both communities has already eroded public confidence. He pointed to unfinished infrastructure projects, poor roads, and stalled investments in education and health care.

He said promises of a new dock and police station in West End remain unfulfilled and that many residents seeking home repairs or awaiting contractor payments have been left in limbo.

Several residents told The Tribune they favour splitting the constituency, saying Bimini has long been overshadowed by West Grand Bahama and deserves its own representation. They said one MP cannot effectively serve both islands and suggested that pairing Bimini with the Berry Islands might create a fairer balance.

Bimini resident Lorrick Roberts said the island often feels overlooked and needs representation from one of its own. He added that higher boating fees introduced by the government have discouraged foreign boaters from visiting.

West Grand Bahama resident James Vega agreed that “both places can’t get a fair shake from one MP,” while Oral Ellis said pairing Bimini with the Berry Islands might provide “a fairer balance” in representation.

Mr Isaacs said frustration across the constituency is deep and that splitting the seat would not change voter sentiment. However, he questioned how the government would justify constituency allowances if the division goes ahead.

He said the member for West Grand Bahama could receive a $150,000 constituency allowance to serve roughly 6,000 people, while the new member for Bimini would receive the same amount for fewer than 2,000. “That’s a disparity I can’t see being reconciled,” he said.

Mr Isaacs also complained that the current MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini has yet to provide an accounting of the existing constituency allowance, despite his repeated requests.