FNM's Brown wealthiest candidate in bid for Golden Isle's seat in by-election

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) candidate Brian Brown is the wealthiest candidate vying for the Golden Isles seat, with a net worth of over $2.39 million.

He is followed by Progressive Liberal Party hopeful Darron Pickstock, who reported a combined net worth with his wife of $1,295,000.

The figures were detailed in financial disclosures submitted to the Parliamentary Registration Department, outlining the income, assets, and liabilities of candidates contesting the upcoming by-election.

Mr Brown, a rental car business owner, listed his total assets at $2,627,657 and income of $139,000. His liabilities are $235,000.

According to the businessman’s declaration, the bulk of these assets—$1,737,657—are in securities, while $780,000 is in real estate.

He declared a salary of $45,000, real estate income of $84,400 and other income of $9,600.

His savings account contains $23,400, while his current account has $600.

Yesterday, Mr Brown provided further insight into his financial status, telling The Tribune that he left his job at BAF Financial & Insurance Limited after 33 years and now runs a rental car business and owns properties that he rents out.

“I’ve come from working at the gas station at East Street and Soldier Road. I’ve worked for a company as manager for 33 years in sales. I built my wealth. That didn’t come easy,” he said. “Anybody who knows where I come from, the blessing of the Lord got me.”

Mr Pickstock, an attorney at law, reported his and his wife’s financial assets jointly, with a combined net worth of $1,295,000, total assets of $1,720,000, total income of $430,000, and liabilities of $425,000.

The lion’s share of their wealth is held in real estate valued at over $1 million, securities of $200,000, and a savings account containing $100,000.

Mr Pickstock later clarified that two salaries listed in the filing belong to him and his wife — his at $250,000 and hers at $180,000.

He also explained the discrepancy in his listed addresses, noting that while he owns a property on Paradise Island, he resides at Sienna Drive, Highland Terrace.

Meanwhile, Coalition of Independents candidate Brian Rolle, a technician, reported a net worth of $602,000, total income of $37,000, no liabilities, and $65,000 in savings.

Independent candidate Karen Butler reported a net worth of $531,340, according to her declaration form.

She listed total assets as $477,000, total income as $54,500, and liabilities of $160,000.

The Bahamas does not have a robust system surrounding public disclosures. In its annual human rights report, the United States has repeatedly noted that there is no independent verification of the information provided by public officials.

Good governance advocates have long called for reforms to the Public Disclosure Act and the Parliamentary Elections Act, urging stronger measures to ensure all candidates submit complete and accurate financial information.