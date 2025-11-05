Former police man sentenced to four years in prison for attempting to solicit sex to dismiss traffic tickets

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER police constable was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday for trying to solicit sex from a woman at Yamacraw Beach in exchange for dismissing her traffic tickets.

Constable Shaquille Williamson, 29, was sentenced by Justice Renae McKay, who also recommended that he receive counselling while serving his sentence.

His prison term will be backdated to June 4, the date of his conviction, with time already spent on remand taken into account.

Upon release, Williamson will be placed on two years’ probation, and any breach would result in an additional year in prison.

According to the complainant, Williamson, who was in uniform at the time, tried to solicit sex on the night of July 5, 2023, in exchange for clearing her traffic tickets.

Moments before the encounter, the officer reportedly turned on his police car lights while the woman was having sex with her boyfriend on top of a vehicle.

The complainant said she feared for her life because the officer was armed. She alerted police to the situation while he was speaking with her boyfriend.

She told the court that she remains traumatised by the event and still vividly recalls the night whenever she closes her eyes.

Prosecutors described the act as a serious abuse of authority and said Williamson exhibited predatory behaviour when he targeted a vulnerable woman at night.

Defence attorney Mario Gray said his client was a quiet, humble, single father of two young children. He said Williamson’s pastor believed he was capable of rehabilitation.

A probation report indicated that Williamson had a stable Christian upbringing and had served six years on the police force. It also noted that his family and friends were shocked by his conviction.

Although Williamson apologised to the complainant, Justice McKay found that he had committed a clear abuse of authority. “The consequences of his actions will live with him forever,” she said.

She added that the officer had “confused authority with power” and had been dishonest when he claimed there were outstanding warrants in the complainant’s name.

Justice McKay said the sentence was intended to send a strong message to members of the armed forces not to abuse their power.

Timothy Bailey represented the prosecution.