Man accused of 2013 manslaughter said 'I know I was going to turn myself in'

By Pavel Bailey

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer testified yesterday that a man on trial for a 2013 manslaughter told officers he had planned to surrender the following day when he was arrested.

Superintendent Reynard Woods gave evidence during the trial of Jadre “Mice” Evans before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Evans is accused of causing the shooting death of Sylvester Woodside on November 28, 2013, in Jubilee Gardens.

Superintendent Woods said that around 12pm on December 1, 2013, acting on information, he went to a residence where he saw a group of men gathered outside.

He said one of the men was known to him in connection with a murder investigation.

The officer testified that he identified himself and cautioned the defendant before arresting him in relation to Woodside’s death.

Superintendent Woods said the accused told him, “I know, I was going to turn myself in tomorrow.”

Evans was then taken to the Fox Hill Police Station and later to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further questioning.

Superintendent Woods identified Evans in court, adding that he arrested two people during the operation. The second man, Storm Ferguson, has since died.

He said Ferguson was not known to him at the time and did not indicate any intention to surrender.

Gary Rolle, Danielle Capron, and Tabitha Frazer represented the prosecution, while Damian White appeared for the defence.