Man claims he was beaten in prison while awaiting murder trial

By Pavel Bailey

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who claimed he was beaten in prison while awaiting trial for murder was denied bail for a second time.

Andre Smith, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Renaldo Roberts on July 2, 2024, on Malcolm Road in New Providence.

He was first denied bail on March 18 by Justice Neil Braithwaite and again refused bail yesterday by Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

In his second bail application, Smith claimed he was attacked in prison around that same time in March, adding that he did not want to be labelled a gang member.

He said he wished to be released to prepare for his trial and to care for his mother, who he said had suffered two strokes while he was incarcerated. He also told the court he could not cope with being in prison.

The prosecution argued that a witness saw both the deceased and the accused before the shooting. That witness allegedly told Smith that the deceased, known as “Skitso” or “Skits,” had just gone down the street. The witness then reportedly followed Smith and saw him catch up to Roberts while he was digging in a garbage can.

Prosecutors also said Smith later admitted to the killing in a statement to Corporal 4050 Hutchinson, saying he shot the deceased because he feared for his life.

They argued that the evidence against Smith was strong, that he was not of good character, and that he was likely to abscond or commit further offences if released. They also maintained that his case would be tried within a reasonable time.

Smith has a prior drug conviction.

In reviewing the application, Justice Weech-Gomez found no evidence that Smith had been attacked in prison and ruled that there had been no substantive change in his circumstances since the first bail denial.

She determined that the evidence against him remained sound and that he posed a high risk of absconding if released.

As a result, bail was again refused.

Erica Ingraham represented the prosecution.