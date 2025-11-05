NAD braces for possible disruptions as Thanksgiving travel period approaches

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH the United States government shutdown stretching into its sixth week, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) officials say operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport remain stable but they are bracing for possible disruptions as the busy Thanksgiving travel period approaches.

Jan Knowles, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Development at NAD, said the airport has not experienced massive cancellations or staffing shortages so far, but officials are watching the situation closely.

“We’re watching very closely to see if there's going to be any delays or other things like that, but we keep watching the whole thing very carefully and just trying to manage if a flight comes in late or something like that,” she said.

Ms Knowles said NAD has been in communication with all airport stakeholders in preparation for the holiday rush. “Of course, we are concerned about what will happen, you know, as we get into Thanksgiving. So we're just watching and making preparations in that regard.”

The ongoing shutdown — now in its 36th day, making it one of the longest in US history — began after congressional leaders failed to pass a stopgap funding bill before the start of the fiscal year on October 1.

Yesterday, the US Senate failed for the 14th time to advance legislation that would end the stalemate between Republicans and Democrats.

International media have reported widespread delays and long security lines at several American airports due to staffing shortages among Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and air traffic controllers, who are continuing to work without pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said yesterday the Department of Transportation might have to close some US airspace if the shutdown continues.

Essential workers are legally required to remain on duty during the shutdown but will not receive pay until it ends, while thousands of federal employees in non-essential roles have been furloughed.