'No evidence' of staff mistreatment at Cricket Club as other violations are corrected

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Cricket Club Restaurant and Pub has reportedly corrected several workplace and safety violations after a Labour Department investigation uncovered problems ranging from cross-contamination risks to outdated fire extinguishers.

The popular West Bay Street establishment was inspected after a viral social media post in early October described it as a “nightmare” workplace, alleging unsafe conditions, unpaid wages, and verbal abuse.

Labour officials said while the investigation found no evidence of staff mistreatment, inspectors documented multiple breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act, including a cross-contamination hazard caused by storing thawed meat and vegetables together, unclean and non-functioning kitchen hoods, outdated fire extinguishers, and air-conditioning units that needed cleaning.

The inspection, led by Occupational Safety and Health Inspector Terrance Gardiner, also found cluttered storage areas and inadequate floor mats posing a fall hazard.

Mr Gardiner said his team conducted a follow-up visit yesterday and confirmed that all violations had been addressed. Establishments are typically given one month to meet compliance requirements, but officials said the Cricket Club’s owners moved quickly to make the required fixes.

Last month, inspectors met with manager Dominique Smith and interviewed 13 employees about the online allegations. Officials said staff reported being satisfied with their working conditions and that management treated them fairly. The inspection was completed over two days.

A viral post had accused owner Connie Robinson, her daughter and manager Dominique Smith, and sister Tammy of running a toxic environment where workers were underpaid, overworked, and denied breaks. It also alleged leaking roofs, rats in the kitchen, and unsanitary bathrooms.

Unverified claims further suggested that management arguments sometimes turned physical in front of staff and customers, and that employees risked losing wages if they became ill or took time off.

In October, Ms Smith told The Tribune that business had dropped about ten percent after the post circulated online. Following the backlash, the Department of Labour launched a formal probe. At the time, Senior Deputy Director of Labour Patrenda Russell-Brice said inspectors had not found anything “egregious.”

Yesterday, Director of Labour Howard Thompson said the department acted immediately once the complaints surfaced.

“When it comes to workers health and safety, employment concerns and complaints, the Department of Labour will never proceed with caution or timidity. We take any and all complaints very serious so much so that senior management and I mobilised the Inspection Unit and our Rapid Response Unit teams here at the department immediately on receipt of complaints,” Mr Thompson said.

“But let me hasten to say that its very unfortunate that the findings in this matter appear to be baseless and contrived and the machination of a lone disgruntled employee or former employee who annonymously posted a complaint to the Department of Labour against the establishment on social media for the public to see as opposed to doing it privately to the Department of Labour's email addresses or social media inboxes or by telephone or anonymous letter dropped off at one of our locations which occurs very often.”