No framework to attract films to The Bahamas

BAHAMAS International Film Festival (BIFF) founder Leslie Vanderpool says The Bahamas has no functioning film industry, adding that policies and incentives to attract productions are needed before the country is left even further behind its regional competitors.

Speaking at the launch of BIFF’s 20th anniversary edition yesterday, Ms Vanderpool said The Bahamas continues to lose opportunities because of the absence of a national framework to support filmmakers. She pointed to The Queen’s Jewels — a film set in The Bahamas but shot entirely in the Dominican Republic — as the clearest example of what the country is missing out on.

“There’s really no industry here at this time, and the most important example I can point to is the film The Queen’s Jewels,” she said. “You’ll find a lot of television series following that direction because there’s really no incentives or rebates, and to compete with our neighbours who are thriving in the industry.”

She said the Dominican Republic now produces more than 50 films a year thanks to its “very robust tax incentive and rebate system” and its established base of skilled film workers, which reduces production costs for visiting filmmakers.

“It’s great that we have a performing arts facility that’s being created,” she said, “but now we need to focus on the film industry. The film industry has proven such success over the years—from the Bond films, Into the Blue, and After the Sunset. I remember when I started the festival in 2004, there were three or four productions coming to The Bahamas up until 2006, so we really need to find out how do we compete with our neighbours.”

Ms Vanderpool said she hopes The Queen’s Jewels — directed by Joshua Friedman — will serve as a “case study” for government and industry stakeholders. “As he mentioned, the film is about The Bahamas, but it was not filmed in The Bahamas,” she said. “What we need to do as a country is to create policies and incentives for people to come to The Bahamas, and we really missed the ball on this one.”

Her comments came during the official announcement of BIFF’s milestone 20th edition, which will open on December 7 at John Watling’s Distillery with a cannonball salute at noon to mark the start of four days of screenings and celebrations across New Providence before moving to Harbour Island from December 11–14.

Screenings on opening day will run from 12pm to 11pm, followed on December 8 by the honourees’ reception and tribute ceremony at Baha Mar’s ECCHO Gallery, featuring a screening of Modi, a film directed by Johnny Depp about painter Amedeo Modigliani.

Over the years, BIFF has honoured major film icons such as Cicely Tyson and Morgan Freeman. This year, the 2025 Sidney Poitier Award will go to Marvel star Anthony Mackie, who is expected to attend in person.

“A lot of people are really looking forward to this tribute because his star continues to rise,” Ms Vanderpool said, noting that Mr Mackie’s independent film Half Nelson was screened at BIFF in 2004.

She added that Sawyer Spielberg, son of legendary director Steven Spielberg, will also be honoured on December 9 at the Goldwynn Resort, where his short film and feature March of Goannas will both be screened. “He really is on a very low-key profile about this because he always wants to make sure that his work speaks for itself,” Ms Vanderpool said.

The festival will “end with a bang” on December 10, returning to John Watling’s Distillery for its closing-night programme, which will feature The Queen’s Jewels — Friedman’s Bahamas-themed film that will close the New Providence segment and open the Harbour Island showcase.

Mr Friedman said his team filmed across four countries and three currencies, calling the experience “the best of our lives” and noting that “there could be no Queen’s Jewels without The Bahamas.”

Two decades after she launched BIFF, Ms Vanderpool reflected on the festival’s journey of persistence and partnership. “It’s hard to imagine that we are 20 years on, and despite our hills and valleys, we still press on,” she said.

She added that the event continues to prioritise education and professional development through its writers’ residency, workshops, and mentorship programmes, which she described as vital to nurturing Bahamian talent. The residency, hosted on Harbour Island, will feature eight participants mentored by screenwriters and producers including Edward Mensore, whose feature Hazard previously screened at BIFF.

In addition, a two-day acting workshop will be led by a New York-based casting director and coach, offering sessions at $50 for Bahamians. A pitch session for local filmmakers with completed features or documentaries will also be held, giving participants the chance to present their work to visiting producers and mentors.

Festival tickets and passes are now available online. Ms Vanderpool said King’s College has already purchased 35 tickets for the celebrity tribute night even before official sales opened. She urged corporate Bahamas to pursue long-term partnerships, stressing that every film is programmed as a stand-alone event to maximise attendance and industry engagement.

“Although there’s still room for improvement, the festival continues to evolve and nurture filmmakers who are here,” she said.