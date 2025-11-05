One Family declares support for govt led parade as rejecting JCNP's independently planned rival event

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A RIFT in Junkanoo governance intensified last night after One Family declared its support for the government’s National Junkanoo Committee (NJC), rejecting the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence’s (JCNP) plan to stage rival parades this season.

Meanwhile, representatives for the Saxons and Roots Junkanoo groups declined to comment yesterday. Representatives for the World Famous Valley Boys said the group is doing whatever the JCNP deems fit.

One Family’s decision followed the JCNP’s announcement on Friday that it planned to host two independent community Junkanoo experiences on Bay Street in December and January at times that would not conflict with the official government parades. One Family was listed in the JCNP’s press release as one of the groups set to perform.

However, Vernon Rolle, One Family’s chairman, said members made their stance clear during a meeting held Monday night.

“We were registered under the JCNP, and the government has given us seed funding for these upcoming parades. So we are mandated to participate in the parade that the government is a part of,” Mr Rolle said.

“Last night, the members wanted to know that, you know, we keep saying we going to Bay Street, so they wanted to know who we going Bay Street behind. It was unanimous that the members want to go behind the NJC.”

One Family, one of the country’s most iconic groups, was among ten Junkanoo organisations that had initially aligned with the JCNP, but Mr Rolle said his group never voted for an independent parade.

“Why,” he said, “would you think that we want to have two parades?”

The NJC has rejected claims that major groups have withdrawn from the official parades, saying preparations are “well underway” and that the national events remain on track.

Asked if he felt the JCNP acted prematurely with its announcement, Mr Rolle said: “I think everybody was playing a tug of war, and I think everybody is trying to strong-arm to show who's the strongest, but I think in the long run, it was hurting Junkanoo and it was hurting the Bahamian people.”

The development comes as the JCNP prepares to meet with the prime minister, though no date has been confirmed.

JCNP public relations officer John Williams said organisers are still hopeful for a resolution.

“At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that everybody is satisfied and we have participation for Christmas and the New Year, whether that be one parade with the NJC groups and the JCNP groups competing with or under their banners, or they allow the JCNP to have their separate parade without any interference,” he said.



