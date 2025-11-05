Prison officer killed, three others injured in brawl outside nightclub

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

Police are investigating an early morning altercation that left a prison officer dead and three other men injured outside a nightclub on Baillou Hill Road yesterday.

The victim has been identified by relatives as Ashantino Johnson, a correctional officer from Lower Bogue, Eleuthera.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 2am on Wednesday when a dispute broke out inside Blu Ice Reloaded, a nightclub and restaurant on Baillou Hill Road. During the altercation, three men — aged 21, 23 and 28 — were stabbed.

While outside the establishment, a male suspect reportedly confronted an off-duty police officer, leading to a struggle. Police said the officer’s service weapon was discharged during the scuffle, grazing the suspect in the head.

All four men — the three stabbing victims and the man who was shot — were taken to hospital for treatment. The 23-year-old victim, later identified as Johnson, died of his injuries.

Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera Sylvanus Petty said the community of Lower Bogue is grieving the loss, calling it “a tragedy that has shaken us all.”

Police say investigations into the matter are continuing.