Prosecution recommends 15-to-20 years for man convicted of rape

By Pavel Bailey

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE prosecution has recommended a 15-to-20-year prison sentence for a man convicted of raping a woman who was dating his cousin in their shared apartment last year.

Denis Cezalien, 31, appeared before Justice Renae McKay yesterday for sentencing submissions.

Prosecutors said Cezalien raped a 23-year-old woman on the night of November 25, 2023, while they were living in the same residence.

The complainant testified that she had spent the night drinking with friends, her boyfriend, and the convict, who is her boyfriend’s cousin.

She said that while her boyfriend was detained for outstanding traffic tickets, she was left alone in the apartment with Cezalien.

While sleeping, she felt pressure on her chest and initially thought it was her boyfriend. When she awoke, she realised it was the convict and began screaming, demanding that he stop.

The complainant said Cezalien covered her mouth and raped her while she cried.

She told two friends about the incident but said she was too afraid to leave the bedroom immediately after it happened.

Later, after driving with the convict to pick up her boyfriend, the complainant said she told her boyfriend about the assault. They then contacted the police, but the convict fled.

Cezalien was unanimously found guilty of rape following a trial that began on May 15.

The prosecution said he forced the victim to relive her ordeal during the trial, maintaining that the sex was consensual and showing no remorse.

Prosecutors added that he took advantage of the complainant while she was intoxicated and noted that he had also been convicted of cruelty to children.

In September, Cezalien was sentenced to five years in prison for exposing a seven-year-old girl and six-year-old boy to pornography and forcing them to imitate sexual acts while he babysat them between 2019 and 2020.

Prosecutors argued that he should serve 15 to 20 years for the rape conviction to deter similar offences.

Conversely, defence attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazier said a seven to ten-year sentence would be more appropriate.

Mrs Frazier said that at the time of his rape conviction, Cezalien had no previous convictions. While maintaining that he believed the encounter was consensual, she said he was capable of rehabilitation.

Debra Duncombe, Chief Probation Officer at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, read the convict’s probation report.

The report indicated that Cezalien was in good health and is a single father.

Ms Duncombe said he was raised Catholic but became a Rastafarian while in prison. She noted that his parents found the allegations unfounded and that he had smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol since high school.

Cezalien returns to court for sentencing on December 2.

Tabitha Frazer and Tanesha Forbes represented the prosecution.