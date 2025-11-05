Student's death in Panama 'not foul play or suicide'

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NEITHER foul play nor suicide is suspected in the death of 16-year-old Bahamian student Madeline Thompson, who fell from a hotel balcony in Panama City while attending the 2025 FIRST Global Challenge, according to Bahamian government officials.

Her sudden death, which has devastated classmates, teachers and relatives, is believed to be accidental. The Tribune understands grief counsellors were made available to other students representing Team Bahamas in the competition.

A source familiar with the team said the girl’s teammates wanted to continue the competition, given the hard work that she and they put into it and completed the competition in her hounour. The Bahamian delegation, which included students, a parent, a chaperone, and school officials, cooperated fully with investigators and was cleared to leave Panama on Sunday. The students were questioned and released within hours.

The team, which included five students from Saint Augustine’s College, ultimately placed 71st out of 181 countries at the international robotics competition, one of the country’s highest-ever rankings.

The Bahamas has participated in the FIRST Global Challenge since its launch in 2017. The team placed 64th in 2017, 151st in 2018, and 186th in 2019. Although the country was not ranked in the top 100 in 2020 or 2021, the team placed 140th in 2022, 157th in 2023, and 117th in 2024.

This year’s competition, involving 191 countries, was held under the theme “Eco Equilibrium,” focusing on biodiversity and environmental sustainability. Teams were challenged to programme their robots to restore habitats, maintain ecological balance, and protect vulnerable species.

Panamanian police said Thompson fell from the 27th floor of the Megapolis Hotel early Friday morning, landing on the 12th floor in the hotel’s social area near the pool. Police received a call around 6.05am reporting that a body had been found. She was reportedly sharing a room with two classmates while attending the event.

Panamanian authorities had said they were reviewing hotel surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and his wife, Ann Davis, expressed condolences to the family, describing Thompson as “a bright and compassionate young woman who embodied faith and service.” Mr Davis said her kindness and volunteerism reflected “the best of our Bahamian youth,” adding that her passing was “a loss felt deeply across the nation.”

Jerusa Ali, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, previously said the government was coordinating with Panamanian officials and providing assistance to the family through its honorary consul in Panama. “We go government to government, and we have strong ties with Panama,” Ms Ali said. “Our focus is on staying in touch with the families and ensuring there are no delays during the process.”

Ms Thompson had recently celebrated her 16th birthday on September 26 and was a dedicated volunteer at St Joseph’s Parish soup kitchen. The church described her as “a cherished member” of its community.