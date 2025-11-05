Things ‘getting back to normal’ for Family Islands after storm

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY Island residents are rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Melissa, with evacuees returning home and most islands regaining basic services, though some communities remain without power and full communications.

On Exuma, Chief Councillor Glenn Davis said as of yesterday, things were “getting back to normal” as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) restored most power lines, with cable and communication services also largely reconnected.

“There’s some areas still having trouble with the internet, but we’re getting back to normal right now,” Mr Davis said, noting that the worst damage involved downed lamp poles and power lines, leaving some areas without electricity for up to five days.

He said some residents experienced roof damage and other minor issues, but stressed that the island was recovering steadily.

On Long Island, Administrator Jandilee Archer said the island was in “clean up restoration mode,” with Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers assisting in debris removal, helping elderly residents, and placing tarps on damaged homes.

“We’re working ourselves from the north, which was damaged the most, up to the south,” Ms Archer said, adding that teams had worked on up to five homes so far and would continue assessments, tree removal, and home repairs. “It’s coming along. Everybody is coming together and trying to do what they can.”

Ms Archer said the Aliv network remains down, while the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) “was better during the storm than it is now.” Electricity has yet to be restored across the entire island.

However, water service has been restored island-wide, and schools were expected to reopen today.

“We’ve seen a lot of roof damages, so persons are calling for shingles, and tar and plywood, that sort of thing,” she said. “We’re looking for bleach because we’re out of chlorine tablets on the island, so, a lot of people use their own personal wells, so we have to make sure it’s purified.”

Local government officials on Ragged Island said evacuees returned home on Friday. Damage was described as “minor stuff,” including missing shingles, loose plywood, and downed power lines, which were repaired before residents returned to the island.

Meanwhile, Crooked Island Deputy Chief Councillor Elvie Cunningham said that while not yet at full capacity, water service was restored on Monday, and power has since returned.

“Our problem in the island is really communication now. BTC is still having challenges, but hopefully that will be cleared shortly,” Ms Cunningham said, noting that Landrill Point continues to face connectivity issues. “They were having that before the storm and it’s still bad.”

She described communication on the rest of the island as “up and down.”

Ms Cunningham added that evacuees returned to Crooked Island between Sunday and Monday.

“Most of them were taken into San Salvador and then they were transported from San Salvador into Crooked Island on a smaller aircraft,” she said.