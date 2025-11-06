Christian Council to release statement on PLP's decision to ratify Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said the council will release a statement on the Progressive Liberal Party’s decision to ratify Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian for the next general election – but warned that it is “dangerous to try to put the church against politics.”
The Christian Council has long opposed the expansion of the gaming industry.
However, religious leaders have said little since Mr Bastian, the industry’s most prominent leader, announced his plan to enter frontline politics.
“I think it’s dangerous to try to put the church against politics, especially in political season, but what we say has to be from the majority of the churches,” Bishop Fernander said yesterday as he declined to give his personal view.
Mr Bastian said last month that he would step aside from his gaming business as he pursues elected office, declaring that he is “ready to serve” as the party finalises its candidate slate for the next general election.
He said he was confident in his ability to balance business and public service. “I have over 20 companies, and I’m only the CEO of one,” he said.
“I didn’t build my businesses by myself. I have more than competent teams to ensure continuity in those businesses. I’m here to serve. I have a higher purpose now, and I’m going to focus on that. So, I’m not worried about that.”
Under Section 25 of the Gaming Act, Cabinet ministers, their spouses, and immediate relatives are barred from holding gaming licences or having any ownership or financial interest in a licensed operation. Prime Minister Philip Davis has said the government will not amend the law.
Mr Bastian, who has received the endorsement of outgoing Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears, has outlined plans to establish a community impact centre, promote affordable housing, and address the high cost of living.
Comments
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Them Christian people buy numbers all the time
Porcupine 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
the problem is only in deciding who are the most corrupt. The church or the politicians? Nationalize the web shops for The People. Are we really that dense?
hrysippus 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
The National Lottery in England does a huge amount of good works, funding art projects, educational projects, historical building preservation; it is even credited with the increased number of Olympic medals won by the country through funding of sports equipment and facilities. The Bahamas had a wonderful opportunity to do the same. Sadly the failed christie administration decided to give the gambling franchise income to only a few individuals. Why it decided to do this still greatly puzzles me, surely there must have been a good reason......sigh.
