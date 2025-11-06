Freeport Primary students forced to relocate after discovery of roof damage and mold

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FREEPORT Primary School was forced to close this week after roof damage and mould were discovered, prompting education officials to shut down the campus and relocate hundreds of students for safety reasons.

More than 300 students and teachers reported for classes on Wednesday morning at two nearby churches off Coral Road, but the temporary accommodations quickly proved unsuitable. Parents were called to collect their children around 10am as officials worked to adjust the plan.

Repair crews are now assessing the roof and beginning mould remediation at the school.

Maneica Pratt, District Superintendent of Schools for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Cays, said days of heavy rainfall had taken a toll on the ageing campus. She said the decision was made to relocate students to the Community Heart Tabernacle Church of God and New Life Community Church, located across the street from the school.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve had an increase in rainfall on our island which has exposed a lot of little deficiencies in our buildings. Many of them are very old, and Freeport Primary is no exception,” she said.

Ms Pratt said professional assessments were conducted on Monday, and repair crews began work Tuesday afternoon. Parents were told to drop off their children for classes at the churches at 9am on Wednesday.

However, she said New Life Community Church proved unsuitable, forcing an early dismissal.

“All of the children were housed in one building this morning, and we realised that was not going to work. As a result, we resorted to our Plan B — transitioning to virtual instruction as of tomorrow,” Mrs Pratt said.

Teachers have prepared learning packets for students to use during two days of virtual learning, and parents were asked to collect them from the school.

Ms Pratt said health and safety remain the department’s top priority. “Because health and safety are of paramount importance to us, we thought it fitting to relocate our students for the next three days in a safe environment so instruction can continue,” she said.

She confirmed that the school’s main problems are roof leaks and mould from excessive moisture. “When there are leaks and that kind of moisture, it can give rise to mould,” she said. “Those issues are being addressed so that our students and teachers can return safely.”

Freeport Primary has about 360 students and 35 teachers. Ms Pratt expressed confidence that the repairs would be completed soon, saying, “I am very confident that all of the issues will be resolved and our students will be back in the classroom shortly.”