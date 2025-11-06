JCNP denies making any agreement with govt for joint management of parades

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) last night denied that any agreement had been made for joint management of the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), adding to confusion after a video shared by the Office of the Prime Minister suggested otherwise.

The video featured JCNP Chairman Dion Miller and NJC Chairman Andrew Pinder, along with other members of the Junkanoo community. In the clip, Mr Miller said the organisations were working in a “unified manner” in the best national interest of Junkanoo.

“We're excited to be at this point and to move forward together hand in hand to make Junkanoo one and whole for all,” Mr Miller said.

Mr Pinder said they had gathered in the interest of culture and acknowledged Mr Miller, members of the Parade Management Team, the Festival Committee, the Saxons Superstars leader, and Sir Franklyn Wilson, a longtime sponsor of the group, who were all present.

However, the NJC later said in a statement that the meeting was not a formal engagement with the JCNP, but rather a discussion with representatives of the Shell Saxon Superstars.

“While Mr Dion Miller, who is affiliated with the JCNP, was present, the conversation was focused solely on general parade preparations,” the statement said. “To be clear, no agreement for joint management between the NJC and the JCNP exists.”

The NJC added that the 2025/2026 Junkanoo parades will be managed exclusively by the Parade Management Team appointed by the committee under the oversight of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The team is led by Douglas Hanna, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The statement continued: “While the NJC values the contribution and experience of individuals across the Junkanoo community — including those who have previously served with the JCNP — these individuals will participate this year as part of the NJC’s official Parade Management structure, not as representatives of any external body.

“The NJC remains fully committed to a transparent, timely, and professionally managed parade season, ensuring fairness for all groups and preserving the integrity of Junkanoo.”

Mr Miller did not respond to calls up to press time.