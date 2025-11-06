Prison officer fatally stabbed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TRAINEE Corrections Officer was fatally stabbed and two of his squad mates injured during a violent altercation at Blu Ice Restaurant & Bar early yesterday morning.

Ashantio Clevorn Johnson, 23, died just months after his proud father cried tears of joy watching him graduate from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services training programme, a moment his family said symbolised his determination to build a better future. His colleagues aged 21 and 28 suffered stab wounds.

During the melee, the suspected knifeman reportedly confronted an off-duty police officer outside the bar, leading to a conflict in which the officer’s service weapon was discharged, grazing the suspect’s head.

Videos circulating online showed the suspect confronting a man – believed to be the off-duty officer – holding a gun. Another video showed the chaos inside the lounge, with terrified bystanders watching as a man swung at others during the fight. A third clip showed a man bleeding on the ground outside.

Police said the stabbing happened shortly before 2am.

The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services described Johnson’s death as a “tremendous loss.” His sister, Corrections Sergeant Clendina Johnson Smith, said she learned of the attack after her father called her to check on her brother. She later found out he was in the Princess Margaret Hospital trauma unit. Johnson’s death marked the 71st murder of the year.

Mrs Johnson-Smith said her family is shattered. She described her brother as loving, funny, and the life of the party. She said she had received countless calls and messages of sympathy but was too overcome with grief, sadness, and anger to respond to everyone.

Yesterday, the prison was like a ghost town as officers mourned the loss, she said.

Originally from Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, Johnson worked at North Eleuthera Airport before joining the prison service. His sister believes he chose that career partly because she had done the same. She recalled their father crying proud tears when Johnson graduated from the training programme.

She said he had been excited to begin his career and that she often reminded him to stay focused and mentally strong. When he needed advice, she directed him to more seasoned officers for guidance.

Johnson was a member of the prison basketball team and carried the national flag during parades. His sister said they checked on each other often, especially during her own difficult periods.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune that officers are empowered to discharge their weapons against perceived threats, adding that an investigation would determine if the officer’s use of force during this incident was appropriate.

“It depends on all of the circumstances,” he said. “If what is involved is an attempted murder, there’s more use of force than if you say, he was stopping you for a traffic stop.”

“You have to be judged by the officer’s perception.”

Blu Ice released a statement expressing condolences to Johnson’s family and loved ones. The establishment condemned the violence, saying its staff and security personnel had tried to de-escalate the situation but the altercation escalated beyond their control. It said it was cooperating fully with police and reviewing security protocols.

The lounge also urged the public not to share videos or photos of the incident out of respect for the victims and their families.