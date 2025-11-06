Realtor eyes double digit growth in 2026

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian realtor yesterday said double-digit growth in 2026 is possible for his firm due to increased interest and demand for high-end real estate from Canadian, American and European buyers.

Mack Altidor, Adler Realty’s new managing partner and author of ‘Beyond The Sale: Building a Life and Business on Relationships’, said he sees a bright future for prime Bahamian real estate amid expectations this nation will continue to be “one of the most sought after luxury real estate destinations in the region”.

“I believe the luxury market, which I’ll be leading, is on an incredible upward trajectory,” Mr Altidor said. “We’re seeing growing interest from Canadian, American and European buyers who view The Bahamas as the new frontier for investment and lifestyle living.

“With global uncertainty and rising costs in major cities worldwide, many are turning to our islands for the stability, safety and natural beauty they crave. By 2026, I expect The Bahamas to remain one of the most sought-after luxury real estate destinations in the region.”

Mr Altidor added: “The Bahamian luxury market is evolving rapidly, becoming more sophisticated, data-driven and lifestyle-oriented. Buyers are no longer just looking for a property; they’re searching for connection, exclusivity and a sense of purpose.

“Developers and agents who adapt to these changing expectations, through sustainability, digital marketing and concierge-style service, will thrive. I see The Bahamas leading this evolution, becoming a symbol of refined island living that competes confidently with markets like Turks & Caicos, Barbados and the Cayman Islands.”

Mr Altidor said double-digit growth is possible next year, and said: “We absolutely anticipate a sales increase. With the combination of stronger international demand, new partnerships and a refined focus on the luxury segment, I foresee steady double-digit growth within the next year.

“Our approach to marketing, networking and client service will allow us to not just meet the demand, but to elevate the client experience that drives repeat business and referrals.”

Mr Altidor recently partnered with managing broker, Osbourne Stuart, and their tie-up was officially announced on November 3 “marking an exciting new chapter for both of us and for Adler Realty”.

“Managing broker, Osbourne Stuart, and I have always had a very good relationship, both personally and professionally,” Mr Altidor said. “When I parted ways with my previous brokerage, which is widely considered one of the top firms on the island, I met with a few of the larger companies.

“But deep down, I felt that my philosophy and approach would be better suited within a smaller, more service-oriented firm. When Osbourne and I sat down to discuss the future of Adler Realty, it became clear that we shared the same sentiments about the level of service our buyers and sellers deserve. I knew then that this partnership was the perfect fit.”

He added: “My goal is to build a team that is deeply service-minded, one that prioritises people over profit and consistently approaches business with integrity. I believe the key to long-term success is having a ‘customer-first’ mentality, where our focus is on truly understanding the buyer’s or seller’s needs rather than chasing commissions. I want Adler Realty to be known as the firm that listens, cares and delivers excellence through relationships, not just results.

“As managing partner, I hope to expand Adler Realty’s footprint within the Bahamian luxury market while maintaining the personalised touch that makes us unique. My vision is to cultivate a brand that blends professionalism with authenticity, one that’s trusted by locals and international investors alike. I want to see Adler Realty evolve into a benchmark of excellence, mentorship and innovation in Bahamian real estate, while continuing to foster opportunities for the next generation of realtors to thrive.”