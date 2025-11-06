Tourism ministry, Carnival in talks to boost visitor traffic beyond Celebration Key

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said his ministry is exploring ways with Carnival to encourage visitors to venture beyond Celebration Key and increase spend at local businesses after some owners reported a sharp decline in visitors since the attraction site opened.

“We are on an ongoing basis analysing how we can work together with tour operators, with the cruise lines and the various chambers of commerce across the country to ensure there's a win,” he told reporters yesterday.

The push to boost visitor spending at local businesses follows reports from tour operators of declining foot traffic and bookings, leaving many struggling to stay afloat.

Many local businesses had expanded their operations in anticipation of the new port opening. However, instead of seeing an increase in customers, they have experienced a significant decline.

Owners acknowledged that while Celebration Key is a positive development for Grand Bahama, the economic impact on independent operators has been greater than expected.

The group had previously met with industry stakeholders and Mr Cooper to discuss their concerns on the matter. Among the recommendations raised was that Carnival continue to have some of its ships call on Freeport Harbour to help drive more foot traffic to local businesses.

“The issue really is something that we are monitoring very closely,” he said, while calling on Bahamians to develop tourism friendly experience that would increase visitor spending.

He said the ministry is working with Carnival to develop tours that promote taxi use and also actively providing content and advertising to ensure guests know Grand Bahama extends beyond Celebration Key.

“Ultimately, we are working to ensure that the economic benefit of cruising to the Bahamas is maximised by Bahamians so we we want the guests to come to The Bahamas. We want them to come off the ships. We want them to stay longer on shore,” he added.