Trial closes on mother and daughter accused of attempted murder of their tenants

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE prosecution closed its case yesterday in the trial of a mother and daughter accused of attempting to murder their tenants in Fox Hill in 2021.

Michelle Williams, 57, and her daughter, Glenresha Williams, 37, are on trial before Justice Renae McKay for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The pair, along with a man, allegedly tried to kill Adrian Cooper and Savannah Bain with a handgun on an unnamed road near Komer Street on October 21, 2021.

Inspector Melbert Munroe, the investigating officer, said he interviewed Michelle Williams on October 30, 2021, in the presence of her attorney. She allegedly admitted to owning a dark-coloured jeep similar to one seen in security footage of the incident, but denied blocking the complainants with her vehicle. He said she also admitted to discussing rent money with her tenants.

That same day, Inspector Munroe interviewed Glenresha Williams, who denied assaulting the complainants.

Inspector Munroe said that while conducting inquiries in the Fox Hill area on October 31, 2021, residents reported hearing gunshots but said they did not see anything.

On November 1, 2021, he interviewed Michelle Williams again and showed her the security footage. He said she admitted to hearing gunshots in the video.

Adrian Cooper testified that Michelle Williams had previously complained about his late rent payments and that they had discussed fixing the apartment’s plumbing.

He said that while he and his girlfriend, Savannah Bain, were returning home from running errands, they were blocked off by Michelle Williams in her jeep. He claimed the defendants got out of their vehicle, and Glenresha tried to punch his girlfriend. After he intervened, Michelle allegedly pushed and held him down while a male fired at him.

Cooper identified Michelle Williams as the driver of the jeep seen in the security footage and recognised Glenresha and the male inside the same vehicle.

Bain testified that before the altercation, she received a disturbing text message from her landlady’s daughter. She also identified the defendants in the security footage and said it was the unidentified male who fired shots during the incident.

Both complainants said their lives were threatened that day, that nothing obstructed their view of the defendants, and that the two women were clearly identifiable. They also confirmed that the vehicle in the footage belonged to Michelle Williams and that both defendants and the armed man left the scene together in the same car.

Raphael Moxey represented the accused, while T’Shura Ambrose and Ashton Williams prosecuted the case.