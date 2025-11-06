White: I have no reason to apologize for being Bahamian

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White said he was subjected to racial attacks after a video showed him stepping on Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) paraphernalia, adding that despite the backlash, he does not regret his actions and would do them again.

Mr White dismissed claims that his behaviour was unbecoming of a sitting MP and insisted he would not apologise.

“I have no reason to apologise for being Bahamian,” he said. “No Bahamian should face the amount of racial attacks I received after that video was posted from the chairman, from Cindy Patrice Daxon, from Dave Major. It’s just ridiculous.

“I got names for all of them but they say you can’t do everything you want to do if you’re an honourable person.”

The widely circulated video, which shows Mr White stepping on and then dusting his feet off the PLP poster while campaigning, drew swift criticism from PLP supporters.

Keno Wong, the PLP’s aspirant for St Anne’s, called the actions “childish” and urged voters to reject him at the polls.

“His nasty action on defaming the paraphernalia of the Progressive Liberal Party shows that all Bahamians in his eyes are doormats and he will do anything to discredit the people of The Bahamas,” he said in a press statement.

Mr White defended his actions, claiming it was the PLP who had “wiped their feet on this country”

He also accused some PLP supporters of launching a racial attack, saying that if race is to guide the country’s future, Bahamians should not stand for it.

This is not the first time the FNM MP has faced backlash. He was previously criticised for suggesting FNM voters are the only “sensible” ones and later clarified his remarks. He said he never intended to insult anyone.