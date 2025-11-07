BACOITF marks its 50th anniversary with gala ball and award ceremony

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE BACOITF marked its 50th anniversary with a gala ball and award ceremony over the weekend at the British Colonial hotel, where they honoured members of the association and athletes who have contributed to the organisation's legacy.

The ceremony was held in honour of the federation's first president, Mr. Leviticus “Uncle Lou” Adderley.

At the award ceremony, BACOITF named the BACO Bahamian CARIFTA Athlete of the Year, Eagan Neely, who at this past CARIFTA won gold in the under-17 boys’ 200 and 400-metre races. He was also a part of the boys' relay teams that won gold in both the 4x100-metre and 4x400-metre relays.

Also, the BACO Official of the Year award was presented to this year's recipient, Stephanie Rahming.

Also awarded were officials that served more than 25 years in the association.

Awards were presented by BACOITF president Val Kemp and former Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd.