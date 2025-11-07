BNU chief expresses concerns over retention as 50 nurses have left over last four months

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 50 nurses have left the public healthcare system over the last three to four months as the the union pushes for more benefits to improve nurse retention, according to Bahamans Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn.

Ms Lightbourn did not specify what the union is seeking to include in its new industrial agreement but said she remains hopeful the government will meet their demands.

“Everybody know that our nurses are leaving and nurses are not just going abroad, but they're leaving for other professions that would help them succeed in their real life and so with this new industrial agreement, we're actually trying to put some things,” she said, adding the country can’t afford to lose more workers

The last industrial agreement was signed in 2022 and ended in October, following an earlier deal in 2020.

That agreement provided salary increases, added insurance benefits, and retention bonuses of more than $3,000 depending on criteria. Entry-level salaries started at $26,000 per annum, with the potential to rise to $30,000.

The BNU president also highlighted ongoing delays in promotions and confirmations within the public healthcare system.

Ms Lightbourn pointed to the acting director of nursing as an example, who has been in the post for more than nine months without confirmation. She called the situation “distasteful” and “a slap in the face.”

“In every department where you have in this country, everybody have a chief there, and that chief is the person who's appointed, who's confirming their position,” she said.

“Why are you taking that stance with nursing? Why is it so long? It's taking so long for us to appoint our Director of Nursing? Why?”

Adding to these frustrations, Ms Lightbourn said about 24 nurses are still waiting to be confirmed and appointed.