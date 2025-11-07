Briland resort 15-20% behind on Thanksgiving

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Government and tourism operators were yesterday monitoring the potential 10 percent cut-back on US airline flights amid fears it could impact access to The Bahamas just as the peak winter tourism season starts.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, aviation and investments, said there is likely to be minimal short-term impact but added that various government agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are monitoring the situation closely.

“I think the US shutdown is something that we're monitoring,” Mr Cooper said. “Typically, it doesn't go on as long as it's going this time. It's something that hasn't had any impact in the short-term. We're monitoring for the medium to long-term how it will impact the pockets of Americans.

“How will it impact essential workers required for aviation and other sectors is something that we have to monitor. Short-term, there's been minimal, if any, impact. It's something that we're following closely through the agencies of government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Flights are set to be cut by 10 percent at 40 major airports by today, according to CNN. The reduction will reach the “core 30” airports as well as an additional 10 airports, the report added. It listed New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Seattle and Washington. The Associated Press noted other airports include Orlando, San Francisco and Houston.

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), in a statement issued last night, said none of the commercial US airlines that fly into Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) have given warning of any flight cancellations today.

“We are continuing to monitor the FAA’s (Federal Aviation Administration) mandated flight reductions resulting from the US federal government shutdown. This situation remains fluid and continues to evolve. We anticipate that there may be some impact at LPIA as several major US hubs that connect to The Bahamas are experiencing disruptions,” NAD said.

“At this time, none of our US airline partners have indicated schedule changes or cancellations. However, given the potential for delays at key airports in our source markets, we remain in close communication with our airline and airport partners and are putting contingency plans in place should our own operations be impacted.

“We strongly encourage all passengers travelling to or from the US to stay in contact with their airlines and monitor the latest updates on their flight status closely. Passengers should utilise airline and airport websites, mobile apps and social media platforms. They should also plan ahead and prepare for possible delays as the situation continues to unfold.”

With Thanksgiving and other major holidays approaching, Bahamian hotels and tourism operators are concerned about the potential impact the reduced flights will have on visitors’ ability to access their resorts.

Lee Prosenjak, managing director of Valentine’s Resort and Marina in Harbour Island, said his hotel has already seen below average bookings for this year and is about 15 or 20 percent down for Thanksgiving compared to 2024.

“So we're already on a bit of a shaky start - a little bit of what could be a down trend this year,” Mr Prosenjak said. “And I think that that's highly due to the US economy, and what's happening politically there right now. It feels like a big pause. It's still happening. There's unrest in the stock market. There's political unrest, and I think people are just choosing not to travel at this exact moment.

“What seems like the biggest potential for impact is in the routes, not between hub to hub cities like Miami to New York or something like that. It will be the auxiliary cities like Tampa to Miami that will feel that. They might fly two flights a day there normally, and now they might only fly one flight a day there... What we don't need is one more excuse for people not to travel to get here. That's the hard part.”

Mr Prosenjak said North Eleuthera receives flights from some of the impacted US airports. “Currently, it's just American [Airlines] from Miami. As we get into season, American flies a second Miami flight and a Charlotte flight daily. Delta, I don't think they start back for another couple of weeks - two weeks, maybe. So somewhere around mid-November, they start back. I believe Delta flies from Atlanta,” he added.

“Other than that, that's all the major carriers now that Silver Airways is out of business. So we have just small carriers. Aztec Airways flies from Fort Lauderdale, Tropic Ocean Airways flies from Fort Lauderdale, and Makers Air flies from Fort Lauderdale Executive. And that's all routine, scheduled service.

“Of course, from Nassau we just have Pineapple [Air], Southern [Air]... and Bahamasair [which] only flies, I think, twice a week now. Western Air has been the big saviour. And Bahamasair... announced that they are doing the Fort Lauderdale to North Eleuthera route twice a week, Wednesdays and Sundays, and that starts Thanksgiving week.”

Molly McIntosh, the Bluff House Beach Resort and Marina’s proprietor, also voiced concern over the flights reduction. She said her hotel is hosting two weddings before the end of the year and she’s “very nervous” about it.

“I’ve got a couple weddings coming up where there's over 100 people coming to Abaco,” Ms McIntosh said. “If those flights are delayed, you know how that goes. And it could really ruin things for us in the short-term and in the long-term. It makes people more hesitant to travel or to book flights.

“We have two coming up before the end of the year, and one of them is smaller with 40 people. And the other is a large one with over 100 people. There are definitely concerns. We're worried about it. But, I mean, what can you do? That's in another country.

“Thanksgiving is not as big a holiday for us,” Ms McIntosh added. “I mean, we don't get as much traffic over Thanksgiving. It does bring traffic in, and it is a concern. But we're just hoping they'll do something.

“We do get business. It's just not like Christmas, New Year's, Easter. It's not as big a time for us as some of the other holidays. However, we're usually busy, and I haven't seen any downturn in that yet. So unless they can't make it over, I think we'll be okay on Thanksgiving.”

Reginald Wood, management consultant for the Exuma Palms Resort, said the reduced US flights will be a problem for all businesses on Exuma. Unable to confirm if it is connected, he said the hotel has seen a 12 percent cancellation rate on pre-bookings.

The Exuma Palms Resort is expected to reopen following months of closure due to renovations. “Obviously there would be concerns because we're coming out of the slow season,” Mr Wood said. “We're redoing the roof of the hotel and the restaurant. So we're still out of commission for another few weeks.

“However, when you're talking about a reduction in arrivals at the beginning of when we're looking to get back into the season after the few months we were closed, that is a concern for any business here on the island.”